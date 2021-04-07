Libya willing to discuss issue of maritime zone delineation, Athens says

Libya is willing to discuss with Greece the issue of maritime zone delineation, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Tripoli.

Speaking on Skai radio, Peloni said the transitional administration of the North African country has proposed the creation of a technical committee to review the issue.

Athens wants to see the Turkish-Libya maritime border memorandum scrapped and a diplomatic rapprochement with a country of significant geographic and strategic interest for Greece.

In the same interview, Peloni denounced the 2019 pact as “groundless” and “invalid,” adding that it cast a cloud over Libya’s ties with Greece as well as with the European Union.