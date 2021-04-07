NEWS

Libya willing to discuss issue of maritime zone delineation, Athens says

libya-willing-to-discuss-issue-of-maritime-zone-delineation-athens-says

Libya is willing to discuss with Greece the issue of maritime zone delineation, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Tripoli

Speaking on Skai radio, Peloni said the transitional administration of the North African country has proposed the creation of a technical committee to review the issue.

Athens wants to see the Turkish-Libya maritime border memorandum scrapped and a diplomatic rapprochement with a country of significant geographic and strategic interest for Greece.

In the same interview, Peloni denounced the 2019 pact as “groundless” and “invalid,” adding that it cast a cloud over Libya’s ties with Greece as well as with the European Union.

Security Diplomacy
READ MORE
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh receive a guard of honor in Tripoli Tuesday during the Greek leader’s first visit to the North African country.
SECURITY

Libya trip positive but Turkey deal remains

moscow-says-countries-have-right-to-determine-territorial-waters-eez-in-line-with-unclos
NEWS

Moscow says countries have right to determine territorial waters, EEZ in line with UNCLOS

us-calls-on-russia-turkey-uae-to-halt-libya-intervention
NEWS

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

nato-chief-welcomes-resumption-of-exploratory-talks-between-greece-turkey
NEWS

NATO chief welcomes resumption of exploratory talks between Greece, Turkey

greece-bound-by-unclos-and-eu-law-in-turkey-talks-says-dendias
NEWS

Greece bound by UNCLOS and EU law in Turkey talks, says Dendias

greece-uae-commit-to-mutual-defense-assistance
NEWS

Greece, UAE commit to mutual defense assistance