experts-advising-the-reopening-of-high-schools-on-april-12

A panel of experts advising the Greek government on the coronavirus has recommended the reopening of high schools throughout the country next week (April 12) for face-to-face learning, Kathimerini understands.

The recommendation comes after a relevant request was submitted for discussion by the Education Ministry.

To attend classes, teachers and students will have to conduct a self test. If it comes back positive, they will have to follow up with a PCR test.

The reopening includes regions where the epidemiological data remain negative, such as Thessaloniki, Achaia and Kozani — areas that were excluded from the limited loosening of restrictions that took effect this week.

The final decision and the framework in which schools will operate will be announced in the daily briefing later in the day.