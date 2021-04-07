NEWS

Justices order investigation into Lignadis phone records

justices-order-investigation-into-lignadis-phone-records

The Council of First Instance Justices has given the go-ahead for authorities to look into the phone records of Dimitris Lignadis, the former director of Greece’s National Theater, as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape.

The justices consented that the severity of the case warranted an inquiry into written texts, social media posts, emails, recorded messages, and photos, among others. This includes data stored on the cloud.

At the same time, the justices consented to an investigation and analysis of evidence collected from the director’s house and storage unit.

 

Crime
[InTime News]
[Intime News]
