Other school classes will not reopen before Easter, minister says

Face-to-face learning will not restart for any other classes other than high school before Orthodox Easter (May 2), Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Thursday, a day after she announced the reopening of the senior levels of high school across the country as of next Monday (April 12).

“At the moment we have a recommendation from the experts for the reopening of high schools. We are continuously examining with the experts the reopening of the other levels,” the minister told broadcaster ANT1.

Asked whether other classes are likely to open before Easter, she responded: “Before Easter, no. The reopening of high schools has started, we are taking it step by step. We have two weeks left until the Easter holidays.”