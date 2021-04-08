armed-forces-chief-visits-lesvos-outposts

The head of the Greek Armed Forces visited military outposts on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Thursday.

General Konstantinos Floros’ first stop was the Area of Responsibility of the 98th Higher National Guard Battalions Command (98th HNGBC “Archipelagos”), where he was informed about the current operational issues and the activities of its units.

He then visited the 2nd National Guard Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, the surveillance outposts “Mithymna” and “Provoskida,” as well as the gunboat “Nikiforos” in the port of Mytilene.

Speaking to personnel, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) praised the efforts of the Armed Forces and gave directions for continued vigilance.