NEWS

Foreign Ministry: Important to keep memory of Holocaust alive

foreign-ministry-important-to-keep-memory-of-holocaust-alive

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Thursday marked the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) on Thursday, sayig it is important to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive.

“We join everyone marking YomHaShoah to remember the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust. We honour the victims by keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive and by continuing to learn and educate younger generations so that humanity never again experiences such atrocities,” the ministry said on Twitter.

[ANA]

History Diplomacy
