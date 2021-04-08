ex-pm-karamanlis-responds-to-simitis-op-ed

Former Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis issued a statement on Thursday responding to an op-ed by his predecessor Kostas Simitis, an ex-socialist former prime minister, in Ta Nea daily, accusing the conservative premier of abandoning the ‘Helsinki Strategy’ of diplomacy with Turkey.

“In 1999 with the ‘Helsinki’ strategy, the EU in the role of Pontius Pilate, would follow up Turkey’s claim lodged with the International Court of Justice of ‘outstanding border differences and other related issues’ even up until 2004, and not just about the differences in defining the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zones,” said Karamanlis, criticizing the alleged success of the ‘Helsinki Strategy’ and stressing that the latter difference is the only one recognized by all Greek government since 1974.

“It is true that I have different opinions to Simitis and to those who share his views. For us, things were crystal clear. We do not negotiate our national sovereignty and we do not seek anyone’s ruling on it,” he added.