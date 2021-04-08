Deaths, intubations and new cases still in high territory

A man looks out at the sea during feeding time for a group of stray cats on the Flisvos waterfront, in southern Athens, on Thursday. [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]

Greece’s coronavirus death toll climbed to 8,680 on Thursday after Covid-19 claimed 73 more lives, according to the daily bulletin published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The number of intubated patients in the country’s hospitals also continued to be high at 776, while transmission is showing no sign of abating, with 3,228 new cases reported by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The figures do not show any significant improvement from Wednesday’s bulletin, which reported 3,445 new cases, 75 fatalities and 749 patients on ventilators. They were better than Tuesday’s in terms of new cases, when 4,309 infections were reported, and in deaths (79), though intubations were fewer then at 751.

The difference between new cases on Tuesday compared with Wednesday and Thursday, however, is explained by the number of tests conducted, which was 75,182 on Tuesday against Thursday’s 58,451 and Wednesday’s 55,179.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions were also high at 595, with occupancy at the country’s Covid-19 wards standing at 57.4% and at coronavirus intensive care wards at 83.8%. On the upside, 482 patients were discharged.