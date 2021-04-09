NEWS

UK’s Prince Philip dies, aged 99

uk-s-prince-philip-dies-aged-99
[AP]

Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them. 

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. [AP]

Death
READ MORE
police-investigation-under-way-into-mystery-death-of-covid-19-patient
NEWS

Police investigation under way into mystery death of Covid-19 patient

three-workers-die-of-electrocution-in-evia
NEWS

Three workers die of electrocution in Evia

man-kills-himself-with-hand-grenade
NEWS

Man kills himself with hand grenade

elderly-woman-hit-and-killed-by-train-in-athens
NEWS

Elderly woman hit and killed by train in Athens

footage-from-crash-outside-parliament
NEWS

Footage from crash outside Parliament

fatal-crash-involving-mp-s-escort-vehicle-under-investigation
NEWS

Fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle under investigation