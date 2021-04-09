journalist-gunned-down-outside-southern-athens-home

A television reporter was gunned down outside his home in the southern Athens suburb of Alimos on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, Giorgos Karaivaz, was shot at least six times and killed in an attack that had all the hallmarks of a planned ambush as he was coming back home, shortly after 2 p.m.

Karaivaz, a veteran crime reporter, was reportedly returning home from work on a daytime show on Star TV when he was ambushed by the assailants, who likely used a weapon that was muffled with a silencer. He was found dead outside his car that parked beside a small park near his home.

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, who are thought to have been on a motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the attack.