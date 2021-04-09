intubations-for-covid-19-patients-reach-new-high

A couple kiss while sitting at the Panathenaic stadium, with the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill seen in the background, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 8, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The number of intubated patients in Greece’s hospitals jumped to a new high at 790 on Friday, from 776 the day before, according to the daily bulletin published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 8,758 after Covid-19 claimed 78 more lives, the data showed.

At the same time, transmission showed a small decline, with 2,747 new cases reported by 3 p.m. on Friday, from 3,228 Thursday.

EODY units performed 57,370 tests (18,390 PCR and 38,980 rapid) in the past 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 4.79 percent.