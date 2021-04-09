NEWS

PM appeals to the elderly to participate in vaccination drive

pm-appeals-to-the-elderly-to-participate-in-vaccination-drive

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made an appeal on Friday for Greece’s elderly and pensioners to actively participate in the country’s vaccination drive.

The appeal was made during a meeting with officials from the largest bodies representing pensioners, including the president of the Confederation of Private Sector Pensioners Dimitris Andreadakis.

“We must all make an effort to convince our elderly fellow citizens – in their majority pensioners – to step forward and get vaccinated”, stressed the prime minister. “We have concrete evidence, not only from abroad but from data here in Greece, that the great majority of elder citizens who fall ill and have to be intubated or unfortunately pass away are people who have not been vaccinated.”

He also stressed the wider social importance of the vaccination drive as it can alleviate the strain on the country’s health system.

“This conversation is especially pleasing because it helps bridge the generational gap, between us who lived through the difficult German occupation, especially in Crete, and the younger generation, who have the knowledge, scientific expertise, while we have the experience,” said Andreadakis, who pointed out that the confederation is actively encouraging its members to get vaccinated.

 

