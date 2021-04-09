terrorist-returns-to-domokos-prison

Dimitris Koufodinas, serving multiple life sentences for his part in the murders carried out by the 17 November terror group, returned to his cell in the high-security facilities of Domokos penitentiary on Friday, 27 days after he ended his hunger strike.

Koufodinas had been recuperating in a hospital in Lamia, central Greece. Following his exit from the hospital, he was moved in secret and under heavy guard back to Domokos.

Koufodinas had been on hunger strike for over 60 days earlier this year demanding his transfer to a different penitentiary than Domokos, sparking solidarity protests across Greece.