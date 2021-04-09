NEWS

Terrorist returns to Domokos prison

terrorist-returns-to-domokos-prison

Dimitris Koufodinas, serving multiple life sentences for his part in the murders carried out by the 17 November terror group, returned to his cell in the high-security facilities of Domokos penitentiary on Friday, 27 days after he ended his hunger strike.

Koufodinas had been recuperating in a hospital in Lamia, central Greece. Following his exit from the hospital, he was moved in secret and under heavy guard back to Domokos.

Koufodinas had been on hunger strike for over 60 days earlier this year demanding his transfer to a different penitentiary than Domokos, sparking solidarity protests across Greece.

Terrorism
READ MORE
belgium-seeks-extradition-of-iraqis-arrested-in-athens
NEWS

Belgium seeks extradition of Iraqis arrested in Athens

jailed-terrorist-koufodinas-ends-hunger-strike-thanks-supporters
NEWS

Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike, thanks supporters

amp-8216-we-do-not-forget-amp-8217-amp-8211-dendias-marks-remembrance-day-for-terrorism-victims
NEWS

‘We do not forget’ – Dendias marks Remembrance Day for Terrorism Victims

council-of-state-rejects-koufodinas-request
NEWS

Council of State rejects Koufodinas request

Protesters are gathered in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square during a rally in support of hunger-striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, in Athens, on Thursday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Koufodinas appeal rejected as he enters 58th day of hunger strike

police-plan-to-prevent-riots-over-koufodinas
NEWS

Police plan to prevent riots over Koufodinas