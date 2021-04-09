minister-announces-plan-for-for-mixed-police-private-security-bodies-to-guard-vips

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis announced a legislative initiative for the creation of mixed bodies of police officers and private security companies for guarding VIPs, while speaking in parliament on Friday.

Chrisochoidis noted that many police officers are necessary to guard ministries and public agencies and that these services could be outsource to private companies, creating mixed groups that will save on police forces.

The plan, which will be presented in three weeks, will be based on good European practices that will include, apart from the issue of police guards, issues relating to police training and a general restructuring of the police force and of the Citizen Protection Ministry, he said.

[ANA]