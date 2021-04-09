political-parties-condemn-murder-of-journalist

A hearse is seen on the road where Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz was fatally shot in the Alimos suburb of Athens, Greece, April 9, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Political parties from across the spectrum released statements condemning the shooting of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz on Friday.

“The murder of journalist George Karaivaz is a shock to us all,” said government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni, stressing that the police authorities are investigating the case and justice will be served.

“Once again in recent times, we are witnesses to a murder in broad daylight,” said main opposition party SYRIZA. It called on the government and particular Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to bring the perpetrators to justice, accusing them of allowing an increase in violent crimes.

“We are all stunned by the murder of Giorgos Karaivaz. This is an attack on democracy,” said Pavlos Christidis, spokesperson for the Movement for Change.

Statements were also released by the Greek Communist Party and the Hellenic Solution party offering the condolences and calling on the authorities to resolve the case.