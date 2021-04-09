police-speak-to-two-witnesses-in-reporter-s-murder

Greek Police (ELAS) is focusing on the testimonies of two witnesses to shed light on the killing of a television reporter who was gunned down outside his home in the southern Athens suburb of Alimos on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, Giorgos Karaivaz, a veteran crime reporter, was shot at least five times on his body and head and killed in an attack that pointed to a planned ambush as he was coming back home, shortly after 2 p.m.

The two witnesses, who were near the crime scene, said the two attackers were riding on a small motorcycle, most likely a scooter, with which they escaped. The driver was said to be wearing a helmet or cap and the co-driver was wearing a military jacket and a surgical mask.

The attackers likely used a 9-millimeter gun that was muffled with a silencer.

Forensic teams found 13 bullet casings at the scene of the crime. The witnesses also told police that the killer first shot Karaivaz while he still on the motorcycle and then got off and walked towards the victim for the final hit.

There were no immediate indication as to the possible motive for Friday’s shooting, however police believe the shooting was carefully planned.

ELAS believes the victim was followed by the suspects from his workplace on a daytime show on Star TV to his house.