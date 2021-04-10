NEWS

Venezuela’s Guaido expresses support to Athens embassy assault & abuse victims

venezuela-s-guaido-expresses-support-to-athens-embassy-assault-amp-038-abuse-victims
[Reuters]

Eduardo Massieu Paredes, Special Presidential Envoy of the interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido to Greece, has released a statement by Guaido where he expresses his support to “the victims of sexual assault and labor abuse” by the former ambassador of Venezuela (whom he calls “ambassador of the regime of Venezuela”) to Greece, Franklin Gonzalez.

Guaido says says he has contacted two of the sexual assault victims and has expressed his “support and solidarity to all 5 former officials.”

“We consider that these events that were at the time consented and covered up by the administration of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro are yet another demonstration of the criminal nature of the usurper regime, which continues to systematically violate the human rights of Venezuelans,” he adds.

Massieu Paredes has tweeted a translation of the official document in English, with commentary:

https://twitter.com/EduardoMassieu/status/1380596782481149953

 

 

 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
simitis-issues-response-to-karamanlis-criticism
NEWS

Simitis issues response to Karamanlis criticism

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ex-PM Karamanlis responds to Simitis op-ed

foreign-ministry-important-to-keep-memory-of-holocaust-alive
NEWS

Foreign Ministry: Important to keep memory of Holocaust alive

former-eu-commissioner-says-von-der-leyen-should-have-reacted-to-chair-snub
NEWS

Former EU Commissioner says Von der Leyen should have reacted to chair snub

[Reuters]
NEWS

After seating mishap, Turkey says furniture met EU’s demands

[European Union/via Reuters TV]
NEWS

Snub in EU-Turkey meeting highlights gender equality issue