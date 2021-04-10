NEWS

Foreign Ministry brushes aside Altun claims

foreign-ministry-brushes-aside-altun-claims

The Foreign Ministry has reacted to controversial comments by Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun accusing Greece of harboring terrorist organizations.

“We categorically reject any attempt to tarnish Greece’s image through the propagation of unacceptable lies,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet Friday, Altun said that “Greece harbors terrorist organizations, including PKK,” a reference to the Kurdistan Workers Party.

“From a supposed refugee camp inside the EU, the terrorists plot attacks (incl. suicide bombings) against Turkey, a NATO ally – just as actual refugees are left for dead in the Aegean. It’s time to end Greece’s impunity!,” he said.

