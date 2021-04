Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Ankara on Wednesday following an invitation by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend a Ramadan iftar meal.

The iftar, the meal for breaking the fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, is a national holiday in Turkey.

According to Skai, before visiting Ankara, Dendias will travel to Istanbul for a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios.