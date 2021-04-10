NEWS

Police bust illegal gambling den in Thesprotia

police-bust-illegal-gambling-den-in-thesprotia

Police in northwestern Greece busted an illegal gambling den set up in a bar/cafe in the region of Thesprotia, in violation of both gaming and coronavirus restriction laws, according to an announcement on Saturday. 

A raid on the premises resulted in the arrest of the establishment’s owner, five punters and another six customers. 

Officers also confiscated the card table where the punters were playing poker and 1,730 euros in cash, while issuing fines worth a total of 8,600 euros for lockdown violations.

Crime
