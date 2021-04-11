Journalist’s killers captured on camera

A security camera has captured the two main suspects in the murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz.

The camera capture shows two people leaving the scene of the crime on a scooter. The driver wears a helmet while the passenger, who was the one who shot Karaivaz, is wearing a beanie and a neck fleece.

Karaivaz was murdered outside his home, in the coastal Athens suburb of Alimos, as he returned from work early Friday afternoon. The autopsy shows he was hit by 10 bullets, of which six in the torso, two in the head, one in the neck and one in the left palm. According to the autopsy, the head wounds were the last, confirming a witness account that the murderer went next to Karaivaz as he stood prone and fired the last two shots at point blank range.

State news agency ANA-MPA reports that police are examining the victim’s cellphone and computer, as well as his personnal blog, to glean information as to the motives of the killers. Police say this had all the hallmarks of a professional hit.