Coronavirus: 1,718 new cases, 52 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,718 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 52 deaths.

The low number of cases is due mainly to the fewer tests conducted, 28,887, versus a weekly average of 51,040. The rate of positive tests was 5.95%, significantly lower than last Sunday’s to 8.32%.

By far the most new infections were recorded in the Athens area (839), followed by Thessaloniki (186).

There are 780 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 295,480 cofirmed coronavirus cases, with 8,885 fatalities.