NEWS

Greece reopens senior high schools

greece-reopens-senior-high-schools

Greece on Monday reopened senior high schools, covering the final three years of schooling, amid stubbornly high Covid-19 infection numbers, after authorities made available home-testing kits they hope will help control the pandemic and reopen the economy.

Pupils and teachers will wear masks and take at least two tests a week (every Monday and Thursday). Those who attend school will have to carry proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Testing is obligatory also for those who have been vaccinated against the virus.

Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November. Only special education schools have remained open since then.

On Sunday, Greek health authorities announced 1,718 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m., as well as 52 deaths. The relatively low number of cases was due mainly to the fewer tests conducted, 28,887, versus a weekly average of 51,040. There were 780 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 295,480 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 8,885 fatalities.

Education Coronavirus
READ MORE
A school in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada is sanitized on Friday, ahead of Monday’s reopening of the country’s high schools. [InTime News]
NEWS

Some 450,000 educators, students to be supplied with self-testing kits

[Orestis Panagiotou/ANA]
NEWS

Foreign students promised temporary social security number ahead of school reopening

A woman wearing a face mask to protect from the spread of coronavirus, stands in front of a graffiti by the Greek artist Achilles in Athens, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Schools reopening amid disagreements

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece to reopen schools using self-test kits for Covid-19

universities-call-for-vaccination-of-staff-students
NEWS

Universities call for vaccination of staff, students

self-testing-for-covid-19-mandatory-for-pupils-and-teachers
SCHOOLS

Self-testing for Covid-19 mandatory for pupils and teachers