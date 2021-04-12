NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Greece to start vaccinating citizens over 40 in June, minister says

Greece will start coronavirus vaccination of people over 40 years old in June, provided that vaccine deliveries progress according to plan, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA) published Sunday.

In the same interview, Kikilias appealed to the country’s senior citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible, adding that the government will after the summer review the issue of mandatory immunization.

On Sunday, Greek health authorities announced 1,718 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m., as well as 52 deaths. The relatively low number of cases was due mainly to the fewer tests conducted, 28,887, versus a weekly average of 51,040. There were 780 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 295,480 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 8,885 fatalities.

