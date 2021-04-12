Dendias meets Libya deputy PM
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday met with Hussein Atiya Abdul Hafeez Al-Qatrani, Deputy Prime Minister for East Libya, in Benghazi.
In a tweet, Dendias said the two talked about strengthening long-standing bilateral relations, Greece’s readiness to assist reconstruction efforts in the country and regional developments.
No more details were immediately available.
FM @NikosDendias meets w/ #Libya DPM Hussein Atiya Abdul Hafeez Al Qatrani in #Benghazi –strengthening long-standing bilateral relations & #Greece’s readiness to assist reconstruction efforts in focus, regional dvpts also discussed pic.twitter.com/OQ2nOyxLAz
— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) April 12, 2021