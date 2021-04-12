NEWS DIPLOMACY

Dendias meets Libya deputy PM

dendias-meets-libya-deputy-pm

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday met with Hussein Atiya Abdul Hafeez Al-Qatrani, Deputy Prime Minister for East Libya, in Benghazi.

In a tweet, Dendias said the two talked about strengthening long-standing bilateral relations, Greece’s readiness to assist reconstruction efforts in the country and regional developments.

No more details were immediately available.

Diplomacy
