Deaths climb again, intubated patients still near 800

People are seen in downtown Patra, western Greece, as shops reopened for the first time in several weeks, on Monday. [InTime News]

The drop in the number of Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday was not repeated on Monday as the death toll jumped back up to 76 from 52 the day before.

The number of intubated patients also remains in the same high territory as on previous days at 781, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

New coronavirus cases showed a marked decline on Monday, at 1,060, though the figure stems from a relatively small number of tests (less than 21,000) compared to last week, when 75,182 tests led to a high of 4,309 new infections on Tuesday alone.

Good news is also elusive in terms of the pressure on hospitals, with the latest official figures, from Sunday, showing 539 admissions against 167 releases and occupancy at 59% for regular Covid wards and 85% for intensive care beds.