FM vows Greece ‘is back’ in Libya

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias promised that Greece “is back” in Libya during his official visit to the north African country on Monday.

The minister met with several officials to assure them of Greek support to the provisional Libyan government. Dendias also brought up the issue of maritime delineation, condemning the memorandum signed between Turkey and the previous Libyan government.

“Greece has always believed that the solution of Libya’s problems must come from the immediate departure of all foreign armed forces and foreign mercenaries from Libyan soil,” he stressed.

The minister also traveled to Benghazi to meet with representatives of the Greek community of the region and participate in the opening of the Greek consulate in the Libyan city.

“Greece is back to help as much as it can. With our people, with our identity as a European Union member, and we hope to maintain our friendship with Libya and help Libya move forward and become a prosperous and stable country,” he said to a gathering of Greeks in Benghazi.

