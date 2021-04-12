vulnerable-groups-to-be-vaccinated-by-may

Vaccinations of people belonging to the second group of vulnerable groups will be completed by May, according to government estimates. This group comprises some 900,000 people – those suffering from heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis etc. The appointments platform for this category opens on Friday, April 16.

Vulnerable people in group B belonging to the age group 18-30 will be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna jabs, while those belonging to the 31-59 age group will be vaccinated with all the vaccines.

Moreover, on Wednesday April 21, the online platform to book a vaccine appointment will open for the 55-59 age group, teachers and groups deemed critical to the functioning of the state. The booking platform for the 50-54 age group will open on Friday, April 23.

According to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Greece will start coronavirus vaccination of people over 40 years old in June, provided that vaccine deliveries progress according to plan. Kikilias added that after the summer the government will review the issue of mandatory immunization.

In total, Greece will receive 1,620,000 vaccines in April, 2,400,000 in May and 3,110,000 in June. By the end of June a total of 7,130,000 vaccines will have been received.