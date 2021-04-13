migrants-test-positive-for-coronavirus

A National Organization for Public Health (EODY) worker processes a swab in a mobile coronavirus testing unit on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on Tuesday. EODY dispatches testing units to different parts of the country every day in a bid to encourage widespread public testing. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

Three migrants who attempted to leave the island of Corfu for Italy in a wooden boat tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday after they were located and arrested by the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The three Indian nationals were part of a group of 14 migrants who arrived on Corfu over the last few days to engage in seasonal agricultural work on the island.

All 14 are being held in solitary confinement and quarantine and tests will be repeated in the next few days, amid concern that others will also test positives.