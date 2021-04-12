NEWS

Canada cancels export permits for drone technology to Turkey

canada-cancels-export-permits-for-drone-technology-to-turkey
[Reuters]

Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

“This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey,” Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Canada had suspended the permits last October. [Reuters]

Turkey Defense
READ MORE
state-department-announces-sanctions-against-turkish-defense-agency-four-officials
US-TURKEY

State Department announces sanctions against Turkish defense agency, four officials

In this photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a dinghy with migrants, left, with Turkish ships in the background, in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesvos and the Turkish coast on Friday. [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP]
NEWS

Turkey to resume East Med activities

greek-armed-forces-chief-turkey-acts-as-a-provocateur-in-region
NEWS

Greek Armed Forces chief: Turkey acts as a provocateur in region

File photo.
NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over eastern Aegean islets

cavusoglu-says-he-told-us-counterpart-s-400-was-a-done-deal-at-meeting
NEWS

Cavusoglu says he told US counterpart S-400 was ‘a done deal’ at meeting

us-urges-turkey-not-to-keep-russian-s-400-air-defense-system
NEWS

US urges Turkey not to keep Russian S-400 air defense system