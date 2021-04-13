three-takeaways-from-greek-fm-s-libya-visit

Commenting on Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ recent visit to Libya, diplomatic sources on Tuesday said its aim was to drive home three key messages: the need to initially avoid any initiatives with respect to the illegal and void Turkish-Libyan memorandum that could make Libya’s relations with Greece and the EU more difficult; that the Greek presence is more firmly established via the opening of a Greek Consulate General in Benghazi; and Greece’s readiness to contribute to Libya’s restructuring.

The response of the Libyan authorities during Monday’s visit was positive to the three messages, the same sources said.

Greece is one of the first if not the first country that will reopen a consulate in Benghazi and the response of the Libyan officials was warm.

In all his meetings there, Dendias referred to Greece’s readiness to assist in the holding and organization of smooth elections and to the country’s restructuring, underlining the long presence and experience of Greek companies in Libya. In this context he announced that Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis will visit Libya in the near future. [ANA-MPA]