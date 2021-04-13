Greece aiming for more than 4 mln vaccinations by May end, minister says

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said Greece is aiming for more than 4 million vaccinations by the end of May, while predicting that the country will hit 6 million vaccinations by the end of June.



“[Authorities] are making a huge effort,” he said during a visit at a new vaccination center in Patra in the northern Peloponnese.

He said Greece has so far administered 2,252,569 doses.



Hardalias’ comments came as Greece registered 4,033 new cases of coronavirus and 93 fatalities in the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 301,103, with 9,054 dead.

A record number of 802 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,901 have left the ICU.

