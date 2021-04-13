NEWS

Police investigating acid attack against pregnant woman

police-investigating-acid-attack-against-pregnant-woman
[Intime News]

Police Tuesday were investigating an acid attack against a pregnant woman in central Athens.

According to reports, the 25-year-old victim filed a police complaint Tuesday after an unknown assailant stopped her in the street in the central district of Kypseli shortly after midnight last Sunday and placed a scarf soaked with an acid substance on her face.

The incident reportedly occurred on Ipirou Street, near the Church of Agia Kyriaki, after the assailant stepped out of a car and approached her.

The woman suffered burns to her face and received treatment at Evangelismos Hospital.

Crime
