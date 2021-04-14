smokers-more-likely-to-light-up-during-pandemic

The pandemic led 27.2% of smokers to smoke more while 7% said that they had picked up the habit again after having quit in the pre-Covid era, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Marc polling company in March 2021.

The survey also showed that the highest rates of increased smoking was observed among the self-employed and the unemployed.

Also, during the lockdown period it is estimated that more than a quarter of Greeks now describe themselves as smokers.

The Marc survey also showed that 70.7% of non-smokers believe that smoking is an outdated habit, but while this places extra social pressure on smokers, it is still not enough reason for them to give up.

What’s more, although the vast majority of smokers are aware of the harmful effects of smoking on their health, they weren’t able to identify them clearly.