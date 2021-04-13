NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey remains committed to full EU membership

erdogan-says-turkey-remains-committed-to-full-eu-membership

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country despite strains in recent years.

Last month the EU opened the door to begin modernizing a customs union with Turkey, and last week its leadership said it would make a proposal to ensure the flow of funding for refugees hosted by Ankara.

Erdogan has downplayed EU membership in recent years as the bloc has ramped up criticism of Ankara’s foreign policy and rights record, and dangled the threat of EU sanctions. [Reuters]

EU Turkey
READ MORE
top-european-court-rules-turkish-writer-altan-s-rights-were-violated
NEWS

Top European court rules Turkish writer Altan’s rights were violated

draghi-accuses-erdogan-of-humiliating-eu-s-von-der-leyen
NEWS

Draghi accuses Erdogan of humiliating EU’s von der Leyen

[Reuters]
NEWS

After seating mishap, Turkey says furniture met EU’s demands

[European Union/via Reuters TV]
NEWS

Snub in EU-Turkey meeting highlights gender equality issue

eu-commission-head-taken-aback-as-erdogan-and-her-colleague-snap-up-the-chairs
NEWS

EU commission head taken aback as Erdogan and her colleague snap up the chairs

eu-officials-tell-turkey-human-rights-are-key-to-better-ties
NEWS

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties