athens-to-complete-revamp-of-city-center-and-squares

The Municipality of Athens is close to completing the revamp of part of the capital’s commercial center and pedestrian zones which had been envisaged years ago but was never implemented.

More specifically, the plan, which includes the sprucing up of four squares, was approved by the Central Council of Architecture with the project to be tendered this month.

The 19.5-hectare area is enclosed by Athinas, Sofokleous, Aiolou, Georgiou Stavrou, Stadiou, Christou Lada, Anthimou Gazi, Kolokotroni, Voulis, Karagiorgis Servias, Perikleous, Athenaidos and Agia Irini streets. The project will complement a pilot intervention that took place in 2019-20.

What’s more, the extension of the lower part of Syntagma Square, the pedestrianization of Vasilissis Olgas Avenue and the revamp of the lower part of Ermou Street will take place by June as part of the wider plan to unify large stretches of central Athens with walkways.