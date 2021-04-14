pm-warns-against-covid-19-complacency

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday hailed the efficacy of home-testing in containing the spread of coronavirus, however warning Greeks to steel themselves against a sense of complacency.

“We are evidently entering the final albeit most sensitive phase,” he told his Cabinet.

Mitsotakis said the government had an obligation to reopen economic and social life without jeopardizing public health.

“We must avoid immoderate decisions that would then force us to take steps backwards,” he said.

The prime minister did not clarify if his government will allow movement between regions during the Easter holidays.

The aim is to achieve a safe Easter and a summer with even more freedom,” he said.