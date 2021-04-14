dendias-meets-ecumenical-patriarch-in-istanbul

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday met with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios in Istanbul.

Dendias congratulated Vartholomaios on the 30-year anniversary of his election to the Ecumenical Throne.

He also extended his condolences over the recent death of Nikos Magginas, the personal photographer of Vartholomaios and of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Dendias will fly back to Athens later on Wednesday to attend an extraordinary video conference of NATO defense ministers, before returning to Turkey on Thursday for a meeting with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.