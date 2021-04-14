non-greeks-to-get-temporary-amka-to-be-able-to-get-self-test-kits

The Digital Governance Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament on Wednesday so that people who do not have a tax registration number (AFM) or a police ID card can be granted a temporary social security number (AMKA) from Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) to obtain self-testing kits by registering on the relevant digital platform.

To get an AMKA, interested parties must have an Expatriate Special Identity Card, a birth certificate, a passport and a temporary or permanent residence permit. The amendment will be voted on Thursday. The same amendment sets out the procedure whereby a coronavirus vaccination appointment can be made by those who have obtained a temporary AMKA.