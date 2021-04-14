NEWS

Non-Greeks to get temporary AMKA to be able to get self-test kits

non-greeks-to-get-temporary-amka-to-be-able-to-get-self-test-kits

The Digital Governance Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament on Wednesday so that people who do not have a tax registration number (AFM) or a police ID card can be granted a temporary social security number (AMKA) from Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP) to obtain self-testing kits by registering on the relevant digital platform.

To get an AMKA, interested parties must have an Expatriate Special Identity Card, a birth certificate, a passport and a temporary or permanent residence permit. The amendment will be voted on Thursday. The same amendment sets out the procedure whereby a coronavirus vaccination appointment can be made by those who have obtained a temporary AMKA. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Self-tests mandatory in parts of public and private sector from Monday

eu-reaches-formal-agreement-on-travel-passes-in-an-effort-to-boost-summer-tourism
NEWS

EU reaches formal agreement on travel passes in an effort to boost summer tourism

health-authorities-announce-new-record-number-of-intubations
NEWS

Health authorities announce new record number of intubations

eu-commissioner-announces-100-million-vaccination-milestone
NEWS

EU Commissioner announces 100 million vaccination milestone

greece-to-lift-quarantine-rule-for-more-travelers-from-next-week-official-tells-reuters
NEWS

Greece to lift quarantine rule for more travelers from next week, official tells Reuters

pm-warns-against-covid-19-complacency
NEWS

PM warns against Covid-19 complacency