church-presents-proposals-for-easter-services

In its proposal to the government for Easter, the Church of Greece is proposing an increase in the number of worshippers allowed inside and outside churches during services.

Senior church officials are citing forecasts of good weather over the Easter period (Easter Sunday is on May 2), which would allow worshippers to congregate outside churches and monasteries.

Kathimerini understands that the Permanent Holy Synod (DIS) has sent a letter to the Education Ministry with its proposals which also stipulate adherence to the necessary safety measures. The Holy Synod is proposing that the maximum number of people inside large churches be 100 and a ratio of one worshipper per 15 square meters of indoor space.

This proposal differs from the current rules that allow one person per 20 square meters in an enclosed space (e.g. supermarkets). The Synod has justified its proposal for one person per 15 sq.m. saying that the high church ceilings and the good weather during Easter will allow for good ventilation.

Church officials expect to have some idea about the government’s intentions by Thursday.