covid-cases-may-be-leveling-off-but-icu-pressure-remains

In a sign that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic may be leveling off, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday that the average daily infection rate over the last seven days was 2,800, compared to more than 3,000 in the previous week.

Active cases fell to 27,500 from more than 30,000 the previous week, while the positivity index has stabilized below 6% (5.47% the previous week). However, the regions of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace are still seeing a strong surge.

Health authorities on Wednesday announced 3,089 new cases and 81 deaths, while the positivity rate fell to 4.85%. Still, demand for intensive care remains very high as the number of intubated patients was 809.

The Athens and Piraeus Hospital Doctors Association said there is a “huge need” for Covid beds. “Every day, dozens of patients in Attica are being treated by intubation outside the ICU in regular wards,” it said.