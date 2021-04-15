varvitsiotis-in-rome-for-talks

Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will pay an official visit to Rome on Thursday and Friday for a meeting with Italian European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola and other officials.

Talks are expected to focus on European coordination on the coronavirus pandemic, Covid travel passes, EU-Turkey relations, and migration.

A joint press conference will be held at 1.30 p.m. local time (2.30 p.m. Greek time), at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

Varvitsiotis will meet with Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Friday at 1 p.m.

Also on Friday, the Greek minister will meet with Piero Fassino, chairman of the Foreign Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

Later in the day, Varvitsiotis will meet with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister. [ANA-MPA]