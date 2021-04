The Greek government plans to vaccinate all residents of islands with a population of up to 10,000, Kathimerini understands.

The measure is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told a news briefing Thursday that Greece will receive an additional 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The European Union said Wednesday that it is expecting 50 million Pfizer doses earlier than expected.