ieronymos-urges-flock-to-vaccinate-against-covid

The head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has urged the flock to vaccinate against the novel coronavirus, describing inoculation as “an act of Christian solidarity.”

“Getting vaccinated… is not only an act of personal responsibility but also an act of Christian solidarity and love for our neighbor,” Ieromymos said in a statement made public Thursday.

“The vaccine offers us an opportunity to bring back normality to our lives and to embrace other people, which we have so dearly missed,” he said.

Ieronymos, who was last year hospitalized after contracting the virus, said clerics should be an example for other people, while criticizing conspiracy theorists for “intimidating our fellow humans.”