NEWS

Ieronymos urges flock to vaccinate against Covid

ieronymos-urges-flock-to-vaccinate-against-covid

The head of the Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has urged the flock to vaccinate against the novel coronavirus, describing inoculation as “an act of Christian solidarity.”

“Getting vaccinated… is not only an act of personal responsibility but also an act of Christian solidarity and love for our neighbor,” Ieromymos said in a statement made public Thursday. 

“The vaccine offers us an opportunity to bring back normality to our lives and to embrace other people, which we have so dearly missed,” he said.

Ieronymos, who was last year hospitalized after contracting the virus, said clerics should be an example for other people, while criticizing conspiracy theorists for “intimidating our fellow humans.”

Church Religion Coronavirus
READ MORE
funding-for-pandemic-hit-religious-organizations
NEWS

Funding for pandemic-hit religious organizations

holy-synod-slams-neurotic-focus-on-holy-communion
NEWS

Holy Synod slams ‘neurotic’ focus on Holy Communion

woman-asked-to-leave-church-service-for-wearing-mask
NEWS

Woman asked to leave church service for wearing mask

archbishop-hails-state-s-pandemic-response
NEWS

Archbishop hails state’s pandemic response

communion-ritual-unchanged-in-orthodox-church-despite-virus
NEWS

Communion ritual unchanged in Orthodox Church despite virus

second-senior-bishop-dies-of-covid-19
NEWS

Second senior bishop dies of Covid-19