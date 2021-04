Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Dendias’ Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, is present at the meeting.

The two foreign ministers are expected to meet at 4.30 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, Cavusoglu said he will discuss all disagreements between Turkey and Greece and that it was important for the NATO allies to maintain dialogue.

This is a developing story.