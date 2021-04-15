greek-fm-with-counterpart-after-meeting-turkish-president

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias posing for a photograph before their meeting in Ankara, on Thursday. [Via EPA]

Following an hour-long meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was meeting separately with his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara on Thursday.

The last-minute meeting with Erdogan started at 3 p.m. and ended shortly after 4 p.m., in time for the scheduled meeting between the two foreign ministers.

Dendias and Cavusoglu, and their respective delegations, are expected to hold talks on a range of issues before attending a meal for the breaking of the fast during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

A press conference has been arranged before the dinner.