pfizer-boss-warns-that-third-vaccine-dose-might-be-required

Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer pharmaceutical, warned that a third vaccine dose might be necessary in comments published on Thursday. Specifically, those who have been fully vaccinated might be required to get an additional shot after 12 months. He also warned that coronavirus vaccinations drives might have to be done on an annual basis, similar to the flu shot.

Bourla also highlighted the importance of reducing the number of potential virus carriers and expressed optimism that vaccines will be an important tool in the battle against the extremely contagious coronavirus variants.

The comments by Bourla were published on Thursday but were originally made during an event organized by American multinational CVS Health according to CNBC.