Athens committed to promoting positive agenda, Foreign Ministry says

A day after an unusually tense press conference between the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey in Ankara, the Foreign Ministry in Athens issued a statement confirming that the government remains committed to “promoting a positive agenda” in bilateral ties while calling for closer cooperation in a range of areas.

“There have always been and there will always be disagreements” in Turkey’s relations with Greece and the European Union, the ministry said in a statement issued in Greek Friday.

“At the same time however, as Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stressed during his contacts in Ankara yesterday, the Mitsotakis government has a clear will to promote a positive agenda in relations between the two countries and cooperation on a range of issues,” it said.

The ministry said that closer cooperation over economy and trade will help de-escalate tensions and improve bilateral ties.

It said that Greek diplomats proposed 15 areas where the two countries can cooperate.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Greece remains firmly committed to international law and European values.