Cavusoglu put Dendias ‘in his place,’ says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reacted to the tense encounter between the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey during a press conference in Ankara Thursday.

“Mevlut Cavusoglu put Nikos Dendias in his place. No one could expect him to remain silent,” Erdogan told journalists Friday.

The full-blown confrontation, running the gamut of issues pervading Greek-Turkish relations, lasted more than half an hour, suggesting that despite the public statements about the bid to establish a positive agenda, both during Dendias’ meeting with Cavusoglu and the earlier one with Erdogan, a wide chasm remains.