Greece, Cyprus, Israel, UAE foreign ministers meet

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, was under way in the Cypriot town of Paphos on Friday.

The first joint meeting held between these four countries, resulting from the normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE in 2020, it is hoped to set the foundations for a regional cooperation network promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Apart from developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the delegates will also discuss Syria, Libya, and Yemen, according to an announcement of the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus.

The meeting will also provide the ministers with an opportunity to discuss targeted proposals for further cooperation in specific areas, including the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout, energy, tourism, crisis management and an exploration of youth exchange programs and academic partnerships. [ANA-MPA]